Nation at 9: Nation awaits Modi's next move, as PM 'declares' DeMo a success

With PM Modi in blistering political form declaring demonetisation and the didgital pushes 'resounding successes', the country waits with baited breath for his next speech on New Years' eve.

While the opposition is still saying that the govt is living in an echo chamber, what will the New Year bring for 125 cr citizens? When will the actual data be presented? Will Modi's move eventually make him stronger? Athar Khan debates these questions with Jaiveer Shergill(Cong), Narendar Taneja(BJP) Prof Manoj Jha (RJD) and Meera Sanyal(AAP member & ex banker)