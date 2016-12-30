Nation at 9: Nation awaits Modi's next move, as PM 'declares' DeMo a success
By
| Friday, December 30, 2016 - 22:32
First Published |
Athar Khan, NewsX, Nation at 9, Narendra Modi, BJP, Demonitization, Digital India, cash crunch, note ban, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arun Jaitley, RBI, informal sector, job loss, demand, growth, manufacturing, GDP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, UP, Uttar Pradesh,2019, Budget 2017, tax slabs, Income Tax, IT Dept, black money, DTAA, Singapore

With PM Modi in blistering political form declaring demonetisation and the didgital pushes 'resounding successes', the country waits with baited breath for his next speech on New Years' eve.  

While the opposition is still saying that the govt is living in an echo chamber, what will the New Year bring for 125 cr citizens? When will the actual data be presented? Will Modi's move eventually make him stronger? Athar Khan debates these questions with Jaiveer Shergill(Cong), Narendar Taneja(BJP) Prof Manoj Jha (RJD) and Meera Sanyal(AAP member & ex banker)

Tags:
Athar Khan, NewsX, Nation at 9, Narendra Modi, BJP, demonitization, Digital India, cash crunch, note ban, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arun Jaitley, RBI, informal sector, job loss, demand, growth, manufacturing, GDP, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, UP, Uttar Pradesh, 2019, budget 2017, tax slabs, income tax, IT Dept, Black Money, DTAA, Singapore
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.