After the Bengaluru New Years Eve horror, the political class in India has shed all pretenses of being politically correct with Karnataka home minister G Parmeswaran terming the incident as one of many that happen all the time. And SP’s Abu Azmi gave evidence of his sexist mindset by blaming the women for wearing "western" clothes. A debate with a clear message by NewsX's Athar Khan. Joining him is Subi Chaturvedi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Sofia Arshad, and Vikram Singh.