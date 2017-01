After MG Road and Brigade road, the Kammanahalli videotape shocks the country. As politicians make it political, NewsX’ Athar Khan tries to zero in on the real issues namely inherent sexism and patriarchy.

Joining the debate are Brijesh Kalappa (Congress), Nupur Sharma (BJP), Trisha Shetty (Lawyer), TR Kakkar (Former IPS) and Ranjana Kumari (Activist).