Nation at 9: Union budget roll out clashes with polls in 5 states, Oppn petitions EC

The budget roll out is on 1st Feb this year and for the first time ever since Independence, the Budget date is just days before crucial Assembly elections. The Opposition has written to the Election Commission over apprehensions that the NDA govt might roll out populist sops to improve their chances at the hustings and has demanded that the budget be presented after voting ceases. The BJP has ruled out a rethink.

Athar Khan debates the issue with Sambit Patra (BJP), Ajoy Kumar (Congress), Baisakhi Bannerjee (TMC) and Nasses Saleem (SP).