Nation at 9: Income Tax panel declares Sahara diaries ‘Non evidentiary’, big setback for Rahul Gandhi
By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 23:19
First Published
In its fastest ever order, the Income Tax Settlement Commission has given a major relief to the Sahara India Group after declaring the Sahara diaries as loose sheets of paper that were “non evidentiary” in nature. The Congress party immediately responded by saying that the immunity provided to Sahara was in fact immunity given to PM Modi by his own Tax Tribunal. 
 
NewsX’ Athar Khan debates the developments in the story with Dr Subramanian Swamy (BJP MP), Sanjay Jha (Congress), KTS Tulsi (Former Additional Solicitor General) and Madhav Nalapat (Editorial Director, TSG).
