Nation At 9: BJP ups the ante against Rahul Gandhi, terms him a disruptor

In 2014, Narendra Modi had likened his contest with Rahul Gandhi as the war between the ‘chaiwalla’ and the ‘shezada’. Now, the BJP has defined the contest further to make it a war between the ‘doer’ and the ‘disruptor’.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog on two months of demonetisation said that the difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi was that the former was thinking of the next generation while Rahul Gandhi was only looking at how to disrupt the next session of Parliament.