A stark track two dialogue report on kashmir is out. BJP leader Yashwant Sinha led concerned citizens group said there is raw and palpable anger against India in rural Kashmir. The report says that there is apprehension among Kashmiris that the worst is yet to come. And that the government must hold dialogue with all stakeholders, even possibly terrorist groups like the Hizbul Mujahideen. How seriously should this report be taken?