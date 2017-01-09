Nation At 9: Mega Remote control war explodes; NDA exposes 'Janpath remote'

| Monday, January 9, 2017 - 23:13
The NDA government has made public 710 files related to the National Advisory Committee that was headed by Sonia Gandhi during the UPA regime.
 
The files give an insight into the relationship between the govt and the NAC. The BJP says that these files reveal how NAC was influencing policy making in key govt sectors including disinvestment, coal, power and real estate apart from social sectors.  The Congress has called it a deflection tactic.
 
Remember the NAC was an advisory body whose mandate was to provide inputs for policy formulation and to support the government.
