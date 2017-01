With the IT Dept claiming that around 3 to 4 lakh Cr rupees deposited in banks after demonetisation could be “tax evaded money” which could be presumptively used for social welfare schemes, the budget or otherwise, the opposition seems to be challenging the govt’s figures and their claims. Athar Khan debates the issue with PN Vijay (BJP), Aryama Sundaram (Lawyer), Madhav Nalapat (TSG), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress) and Sanjeev Ahluwalia (ORF).