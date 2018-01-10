Coming as a major development in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a re-investigation into 186 cases. Supreme Court says it will set up a three-member committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, for re-investigation of the 186 cases.

Coming as a major development in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed a re-investigation into 186 cases. The Supreme Court will also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will be headed by a retired High Court judge and two IAS officers. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a series of violent activities against Sikhs in India by anti-Sikh mobs in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Around 2,800 people including 2,100 in Delhi were killed according to the official Indian government reports.

According to report, the Supreme Court judges will once again discuss the matter to announce the names of the committee members on Wednesday afternoon. The cases which the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that will be reinvestigated were earlier closed Special Investigation Team (SIT). Meanwhile, following Supreme Court’s direction, the kin of victims have welcomed the move by the apex court. The top court panel while directing the reinvestigation of 186 anti-Sikh riots cases also observed that previous probe was improper.

Earlier in September 2017, the Supreme Court has appointed a supervisory panel comprising two of its former judges – Justice JM Panchal and Justice KS Radhakrishnan – to examine the justification for closure of 241 anti-Sikh riot cases probed by the SIT. A bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitava Roy and Justice AM Khanwilkar gave three months’ time to the supervisory committee to submit its report.

“We constitute a supervisory body of two former judges of this court, namely, Justice JM Panchal and Justice KSP Radhakrishnan, who shall scrutinize the 199 matters which have been closed and express the view whether there was justification to close the cases,” the SC bench had then said.