The special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Mumbai will give its final verdict on June 16 against the convicted underworld don Abu Salem and others that were involved in the horrific 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Already hampered with dozens of criminal charges Abu Salem is currently sheltered in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by an apex court in the 1995 murder of Mumbai builder Pradeep Jain in February 2015.

The gangster was extradited from Portugal in 2005.

In 2006, the court convicted 100 accused including Yakub Mennon, who was executed back in 2015 and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was a convict under the Arms Act but was later released from jail last year.

With Salim other accused in the Mumbai blasts case include the likes of Karimullah Khan, Feroze Abdul Rashid, Tahir Merchant and Mustafa Dossa.

On March 12 1993, the city of Mumbai came to a standstill from a series of bomb explosions that took place at 13 places including the Bombay Stock Exchange, Air-India building and hotels ‘Sea Rock’ and ‘Juhu Centeur’ destroying property worth Rs 27 crore.