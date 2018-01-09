A 20-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself as she was being harassed over her friendship with a man from a different community. the police while probing the case has so far booked 5 people in relation to the case. The trouble began when the 20-year-old college girl uploaded a photo with her friend on Facebook.

In what can be said as another death due to social pressure, a 20-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself as she was being harassed over her friendship with a man from a different community in Chikamagalururu, Karnataka. According to reports, the police while probing the case has so far booked 5 people in relation to the case. Reports also suggest that out of 5 those have been booked by the police, one is BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Anil. The trouble began when the 20-year-old college girl uploaded a photo with her male friend, who belongs to a different community, on Facebook.

After the 20-year-old updater her facebook profile, soon her picture with the man began to be circulated on other social media sites like WhatsApp. While her photo was being circulated on social media platforms, many people started commenting on it and expressed their disagreement over her friendship with a man from the different community. As per reports, one of the accused in the case even threatened victim’s family. The accused visited girl’s house and threatened that if the relationship was ended, the end results could be extreme. Following this episode, the 20-year-old college girl ended her life by hanging herself leaving behind a suicide note.

'On 6 January a 20-year-old woman, Dhanya Shree, committed suicide. In her suicide note she wrote that a group of 5 harassed her and her mother by alleging that she goes out with a Muslim boy. 1 person arrested,' says SP Chikmagalur #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/AKYMMBM1U4 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018

The police which is carrying forward the investigation in the case has so far not disclosed the contents of the suicide note. The police team is also probing and trying to find out all those who circulated girl’s photo on other social media platforms. As per initial investigation, the police is speculating that her photo being circulated in WhatsApp could be the reason behind her suicide.