On Wednesday, the special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court has dropped MCOCA charges against Pragya Thakur in Malegaon 2008 blast case. As per reports, the charges against Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Dwivedi will also be dropped, charges will be framed against them under the UAPA Act as their discharge plea from the case has been rejected. Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay Ajay Rahikar, Lt Col Purohit discharged under MCOCA and 17, 20 and 13 of UAPA and arms act, ANI reported. In the Malegaon blasts case, Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit will be tried under UAPA section 18 and other charges of IP.

All accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail, all previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to special NIA Court. As per reports, the next date of hearing is scheduled for 15th January which is expected to take place in a special NIA court in Mumbai. Back in August, the Apex court had reserved an order on a plea for bail by retired army officer Prasad Shrikant Purohit, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast which claimed the lives of seven individuals. The bench of Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre reserved the order as Lt Col Purohit (retd) told the court that he was in jail for the last nine years and was entitled to be granted bail.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, who appeared for the accused Purohit, told the court that till date charges have not been framed against him. Telling the court that Purohit was entitled to be given bail, he said that the charges under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against his client have already been dropped.