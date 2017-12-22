The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, on Friday accused the BJP of “concocting a conspiracy” in the 2G spectrum case and demanded its apology as well as from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition party also alleged that former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai had acted as a “stooge” of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the “concocted conspiracy of Modi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley and the BJP stood exposed” after the court verdict.The party said the “2G scam” was based on a figment of the BJP’s imagination to come to power at the Centre at any cost and to use these falsehoods as stepping stones for Modi and Jaitley to become the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

The CWC also said Modi, Jaitley and the BJP leadership should come forward to “own up their sinister maligning machinations and apologise to the nation”. It also asked “should they not be held accountable for selling lies and false allegations”. The Congress panel also asked if Modi, Jaitley and the BJP did not conspire with Rai to malign and defame the country and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government with their falsehoods and lies and created a fallacious web of allegations of corruption.“The concocted conspiracy of Modi, Arun Jaitley and the entire BJP stands exposed with the 2G verdict by the special CBI court. The BJP maligned the country and the Congress for years by making false allegations of corruption as their principal strategy to gain power,” said a statement issued by the Congress.

“The BJP, particularly Modi, Jaitley and their stooge Rai created a fallacious web of allegations of corruption. The truth is, however, out in the open that the BJP made a profession out of its conspiracy of lies and falsehoods to gain power at any cost,” it added. The Congress statement said: “Truth is for the entire country to judge and see as the Special CBI Court has rejected every allegation of corruption, wrongdoing, criminality, breach of trust and extension of illegal benefits for gratification.”

“While different figures were presented by the CAG (Rs 1.76 lakh crore), CBI (Rs 30,984 crore) and former Director General of CAG R.P. Singh (Rs 2,645 crore), the CBI utterly failed to prove a single charge of corruption, criminal conspiracy, wrongdoing or criminal breach of trust,” the party added. The opposition party asked whether the BJP leadership should not tender an unconditional apology for using the falsehood of a self-manufactured scam as a pedestal for gaining power by misleading the entire country. “The BJP and Jaitley maligned the country, its institutions and the BJP blocked Parliament functioning for 500 hours over three years. Considering that each minute of Parliament costs the country Rs 2,50,000, should the BJP be not held accountable for wasting Rs 750 crore of exchequers money, besides paralysing institutions?” it asked.