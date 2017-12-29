Earlier, the former telecom minister had said that people have clearly understood the 2G spectrum case in which he was acquitted by a Delhi court last week. He said that the court's decision, which exonerated him, would reflect in the next assembly election in the state.

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja on Friday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh got him arrested to save himself. He said that Manmohan thought the issue would die down as he did not have a proper understanding of the 2G spectrum case but he suffered the repercussion for what he did. A Raja said that Singh gave good governance but he could not save himself. “Manmohan Singh suffered the repercussion for what he did. He did not have a proper understanding of the issue. By spreading such a huge lie, people tried to defeat DMK and UPA and now also they are trying to do so. But now the truth has come out,” A Raja said.

A Delhi court on December 21 had said that A Raja did not mislead the then prime minister on the policy related to allocation of 2G spectrum licenses. The court also said that complete facts were not placed before Manmohan Singh by his own office, for which A Raja cannot be held guilty.

A huge crowd of party leaders welcomed the former telecom minister at the Coimbatore airport by performing folk dances and traditional music. Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others accused were on 21 December acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases by a special court in Delhi, which held that the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove the charges.