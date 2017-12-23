The bus skidded and fell off a bridge into the Banas river.According to witnesses, the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle on the narrow bridge. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said.

At least 32 people were killed and 15 injured when a passenger bus fell into a river on Saturday near Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, police said. The Sawai Madhopur-Lalsot bus was being driven by a 16-year-old conductor who lost control due to over-speeding, officials said. The bus skidded and fell off a bridge into the Banas river. According to an eyewitness, the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle on the narrow bridge. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police added.

According to Subhash Mishra, Complaint Officer, 26 bodies have been recovered so far. The rescue operation is underway with the rescue team trying to find survivors. The passengers travelling in the 40-seater bus hailed from the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Most of them were en route to the Ramdevra Temple in Lalsot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths of 30 people who were killed when a passenger bus fell into a river near Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, saying his “thoughts” were with the victims’ families.” Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. The state government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

