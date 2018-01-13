A boat with 40 school children on board capsized around 2 nautical miles from the sea-shore at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. So far at least 4 children have reportedly lost their lives while 32 have been rescued out of 40 who were on board boat that capsized.

In a tragic incident, a boat with 40 school children on board capsized around 2 nautical miles from the sea-shore at Dahanu Parnaka Beach, Maharashtra. So far at least 4 children have reportedly lost their lives while 32 have been rescued out of 40 who were on board boat that capsized. As the rescue operations are underway, Coast guard PRO while speaking on the incident said, “Have diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched.”

According to some reports, around 4 school children are reportedly dead while some media reports say that no school children have died, but 32 are missing and 8 are missing. Meanwhile, according to a leading daily, speaking on the incident, Superintendent of Police said, “There was an incident of boat capsize at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. A boat carrying around 40 children capsized at 11.30AM. So far 32 children are rescued. Remaining are still missing. Search operation is going on. All our local officers and staff are on the spot. Rescue teams from other departments are also there.”

#Visuals Total 32 students have been rescued till now after a boat capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations continue.

#Maharashtra: 4 dead, 25 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the sea shore in Dahanu. Rescue operations continue.

