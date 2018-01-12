In a first, four senior judges of the Supreme Court — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — held a press conference on Friday, appealing to the nation to save judiciary if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.

The four judges said the administration of the Supreme Court was not in order

In an extraordinary event in the history of Indian judiciary, four senior sitting judges of the Supreme Court on Friday met the media to allege that the administration of the country’s top court was not in order. “It is an extraordinary event in the history of the judiciary and more particularly in this nation, even for this institution (Supreme Court). It is with no pleasure that we have been compelled to do this,” the four judges said.

Justice J Chelameswar said the administration of the Supreme Court is not in order. “Many things less than desirable have happened in the last few months. We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. We tried to collectively persuade the Chief Justice that certain things are not in order and remedial measures are necessary.”

“Unfortunately our efforts have failed in convincing the Chief Justice of India to take steps to protect this institution,” Chelameswar– the No.2 in the apex court hierarchy — said at a hurriedly called press conference at his residence.

While many people on Twitter questioned the credibility of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, there were few who believed that the judges should be impeached. “I think all 4 judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning,” Justice R S Sodhi said.

Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and politician: It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step

Salman Khurshid, senior advocate: Deeply sad & pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader: We can’t criticize them, they are men of great integrity & have sacrificed a lot of their legal career, where they could’ve made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the 4 judges & CJI, in fact, whole SC come to one opinion & proceed further.

PB Sawant, former Supreme Court judge: Judges had to come before media & take this unprecedented step. This means that there is a serious dispute, either with Chief Justice of India (CJI) or some internal dispute.

Indira Jaising, Supreme Court advocate: I think it’s a historic Press Conference. It was very well done. I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the judiciary & I welcome this

Mukul Mudgal, retired HC judge: There must be some serious reason that they were left with no other option but to hold a Press Conference. But what connection Loya has with this? I know nothing about this & I don’t want to make comments about any political matter.

Ujjwal Nikam, senior lawyer: This is a black day for Judiciary. Today’s press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned.

Abhijit Majumder, journalist: We just witnessed a very immature and ill-advised press conference by Justice Chelameswar and three other judges. Now a press conference by Chief Justice of India himself. Judiciary today looks like a place of petty, factious, political camps. Sad for the nation.