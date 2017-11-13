Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka, along with 13 other IAS officers, was transferred by Manohar Lal Khattar government, making it his 46th transfer in 24-year career. Khemka was serving as Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and will now assume the post of Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs.

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashok Khemka has been transferred, yet again, along with 13 other IAS officers by the Haryana government, according to an official statement. Khemka was working as Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, and will now take charge as Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs. The 52-year-old has been transferred a record 46 times in a career that has spanned more than 2 decades, 24 years to be precise, averaging two transfers per year.

The 1991-batch IAS officer took his frustration to Twitter and hinted at a ploy against him. Despite the nth number of transfer, Khemka took the decision of Manohar Lal Khattar government like a duck to water. He wrote, “So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy.” Now, Khemka’s deja vu was quite understandable but his “vested interests” remark leaves so much to be questioned.

So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary.

Will continue with renewed vigour and energy. — Ashok Khemka (@AshokKhemka_IAS) November 12, 2017

Ashok Khemka has been known to expose corruption and scams in almost every department that he has been posted in his career. He had an underwhelming but hard-working career before him until he intervened in Robert Vadra’s land deal in Gurgaon in 2012. Khemka cancelled the mutation of an illegal land deal that was being conducted between Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi and DLF. Another big expose that Khemka brought to light was another land deal corruption in Gurgaon that had involvement of finances up to Rs 3,50,000 crore.

Reportedly, the Kolkata-born IAS officer has a long list of outstanding remarks in his evaluation reports throughout his career but that hasn’t prevented his number of transfers. In 2009, he was awarded Manjunath Shanmugam Trust Commendation on Public Works while in 2011, he was given SR Jindal Prize for Crusade against Corruption with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.