A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was allegedly denied food from the ration shop as she could not be physically present at the shop for her fingerprint authentication for Aadhaar. The family of the deceased has alleged that the woman died because of starving for five days as she was denied food.

Many in the state government also believe that Shakina could not have died of hunger as she had more than Rs 4,000 in her bank account which could have been used to purchase food

A 50-year-old woman from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh died on Tuesday because she allegedly did not eat anything for five days. The woman has been identified as Shakina Ashfaq who was paralysed and was entitled to cheaper food-grain. The government is now investigating whether Shakina’s family was denied the monthly ration as Shakina could not be physically present at the shop for her fingerprint authentication for Aadhaar due to her illness. The initial probe in the matter suggests that the woman died because she was ill and not due to starvation.

The family of the deceased has alleged that they were denied food for the month of November under Public Distribution System as Shakina Ashfaq, who is marked as the head of the family in the ration card was severely ill to be taken to the shop even in a rickshaw as it was being done for last few months. “My wife died because of hunger. She was very ill. We used to take her there in a rickshaw. This time she was very ill. We begged the Kotedar (ration shop owner), but he said he would not give anything without the biometrics,” Mohd Ishaq, Shakina’s husband was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Under the central government-sponsored Antyodaya scheme Shakina Ashfaq’s the family is entitled to 35 kg of subsidised wheat, rice and sugar each month. Commenting on the issue official in charge of food grain supply in Bareilly, said there is no order to deny food if anyone can’t be present to authenticate their biometric data. “We found out through the newspapers. She had an Antyodaya card. We are trying to find out the exact cause of the death. There is no provision of the government that people will be denied rations because of an Aadhaar card. We have alternative systems in place. If the person in whose name the Antyodaya card is cannot go, then there are provisions for other relatives to be given ration cards,” Ms Tripathi, official in charge of food grain supply in Bareilly was quoted as saying by NDTV.

