Banker suspended for depositing over Rs 24 lakh in own account

Agartala: An employee of a nationalised bank in Tripura was suspended for illegally depositing over Rs 25.44 lakh in his personal account, a top bank official said here on Tuesday.

"The Head Cashier of the Melaghar branch of the UCO Bank Dilip Debbarma was suspended on Monday by the bank's head office in Kolkata for depositing Rs 2,544,500 in his personal account after the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes," Zonal Manager of UCO Bank Sunil Kumar Das said.

He said that the vigilance wing of the bank is probing the matter.

"During the ongoing investigation, the accused official could not give satisfactory reply about the source of money," Das added.

Debbarma is the first bank official to be suspended in Tripura since the demonetisation of high-value notes on November 8.