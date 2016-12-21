Fire in Mumbai's Byculla area; no casualties reported

Mumbai: A fire broke had broke out in slums in Mumbai's Byculla area on Tuesday night. Around 14 fire tenders and 9 water tankers were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a Footwear godown around 10 pm last night after 4 cylinder explosions were witnessed. A garment workshop in Badalpur Chawl, hutments and godowns came under the influence of the fire.

The concerned authorities were reported soon after the incident took place and medical help was sent to the spot. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on December 20, another incident of fire was reported in the Air India building located at Nariman Point in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Around 4 fire tenders were rushed to spot to control the situation.

According to reports, the cause of the fire was not known yet and no injuries were been reported.

(More details awaited ... )