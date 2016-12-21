17-year-old girl shot dead in Mercedes car in Najafgarh, Delhi

New Delhi: A teenage girl was shot dead on Wednesday in Delhi’s Najafgarh area in a car by her friend.

As per reports, the 17-year-old girl was returning from a birthday party along with her friends in a Mercedes car. One of the friends she was with shot her and she died on the spot. After executing the killing, the killer fled the scene and is still on the loose.

Whether it was another incident of dejected lover turned killer or something else, it is yet unknown but it certainly highlights the inadequacy of security of women in NCR.

The police is looking into the matter and a manhunt is underway.





(Further details awaited...)