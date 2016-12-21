Demonetisation was not our wish, people are suffering: Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who earlier had been vocal about his support to demonetisation, has now spoken about the problems which are being faced by people due to this move.

The Chief Minister has said, "demonetisation was not our wish, there are still many problems. People are suffering."

“Demonetisation was not our wish but it happened. More than 40 days after demonetisation, there are still a lot of problems but yet there appears to be no solution,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a workshop of his party leaders.

#Demonetisation was not our wish, there are still many problems. People are suffering: N Chandrababu Naidu,Andhra Pradesh CM pic.twitter.com/2JmpgzFJvV — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

Naidu, while supporting the demonetisation drive of the government, had earlier launched the AP Purse mobile app, which presently has 13 mobile banking and 10 mobile wallets available and can help people pay their bills and carry out their cash transactions, also heads a 13-member committee appointed by the central government to look into issues caused post the note ban move. The CM warned that unless remedial measures are taken, people’s woes would continue in the long-term.

“It still remains a sensitive and complicated problem,” Chandrababu added.

The decision to ban two high value currency notes was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 as a government's attempt to crackdown on black money, corruption, counterfeit currency and moving India towards a cashless economy and to promote digital transactions.