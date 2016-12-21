21 students suspended after complaint of ragging by junior students in Kerala

New Delhi: Taking a call after first year students of Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram reported of ragging by senior students, 21 senior students have been suspended by the college authorities.

According to reports, the decision was taken on December 19 after junior students’ complaint about ragging by senior students.

"The college administration has taken the issue seriously and preliminary actions were taken against the students. The anti-ragging cell at the college is active in making students aware of the repercussions and curbing the menace," said In-charge of the men's hostel, Dr PS. Sanjay.

(Also read: Kerala student suffers kidney injuries following brutal ragging)

The issue came to light after the first year students were found sleeping in the classroom. After being noticed by the teacher, the students revealed that they were forced by the senior students to perform activities like singing and drinking water from toilet taps.

Meanwhile, the college authorities are further looking into the matter.