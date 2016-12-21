I-T officials raid TN chief secretary's house in Chennai; ED to question him

Chennai: In yet another Income Tax Department’s search for black money, Tamil Nadu chief secretary’s house was raided on Wednesday in Chennai.

An I-T raid was conducted at the TN chief secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Anna Nagar, an area in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Searches were also conducted in several other places connected to Rao, his son and others.

Ironically, Rao holds the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

Rao was appointed to the post overlooking the seniority of several IAS officials.

Informed sources said the searches of Rao's residence and office were linked to the earlier IT raids on the residence of businessmen J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.

The IT department recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash totalling Rs 96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs 34 crore in new currency from the three.

As per reports, Rao will be questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) later in the day.

Meanwhile, DMK's Treasurer and Youth Wing President M.K. Stalin has lashed out against the raid and labelled it a disgrace to the state.

Moreover, there are reports that the Income Tax Department officials are conducting raids at seven different places in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Since the PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, numerous cases of black money crackdown have come up.