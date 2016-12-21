EC likely to write to CBDT to delist 200 political parties

New Delhi: In a new development to crackdown on black money, the Election Commission (EC) is likely to write to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) informing it about the decision to delist about 200 political parties.

According to sources, the call by the Election Commission to delist 200 political parties is due to the alleged involvement of money laundering operations.

Ever since the government declared its demonetisation policy in order to crackdown on unaccounted wealth, corruption in the country, several raids are being conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigating agencies and have unearthed wealth amounting in millions, including old, new currency notes, gold and diamond.

Money laundering plays a big role for political parties during election season as that money is allegedly used for conducting out various activities.