IIT Kharagpur students sit on hunger strike in protest of fee hike

Kolkata: After Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur hiked the fee, several students sat on a hunger strike in protest on Tuesday.

The decision of the India's top engineering institution to increase the hostel fee did not go down well with the students who stay in the college hostel. As per reports, 8 students supported by many others sat on a hunger strike to show their angst for the IIT's decision.

There has been no action taken by the institution's authorities yet while the students continue their strike.

A similar incident happened when IITs increased the fee structure from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,00,000 in April this year. This announcement caused a huge uproar among students of IIT Kharagpur and thousands of them sat on a strike even then.