Talks still on for 'Mannan' remake: Raghava Lawrence

Chennai: Actor Raghava Lawrence plans to remake yet another popular yesteryear Rajinikanth's hit Tamil film 'Mannan'. He says talks are still premature as he is busy wrapping up upcoming Tamil horror-drama, 'Shivalinga'.

"I'm currently busy with 'Shivalinga', and we are soon planning to shoot in Bangkok. Talks regarding 'Mannan' remake have been initiated but everything is still premature. It's too early to comment on this project," Lawrence told IANS.

P. Vasu, who helmed "Mannan", might helm its remake too.

He will also star in and produce the remake of another Rajinikanth Tamil hit, "Moondru Mugam".

"Both these projects will only happen next year. Since all my focus is currently on 'Shivalinga', I don't want to think about anything else," he said.