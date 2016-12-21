Fire breaks out in hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra; 6 feared dead

New Delhi: At least 6 people are reportedly dead and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra. Around 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

According to initial reports, the cause of the fire is not known yet, however efforts are on to douse the fire.

Six people dead after fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia. 15 fire tenders at the spot #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wYVzobWusn — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

The concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and other necessary services including medical aid are being looked into.

(More details awaited ... )