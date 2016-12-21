Fire breaks out in hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra; 6 feared dead
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 14:14
Fire in Nagpur Hotel, Fire in Nagpur, 6 dead, Nagpur, Maharashtra, fire tenders, hospital, Fire Incident
New Delhi: At least 6 people are reportedly dead and several others injured after a massive fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra. Around 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.              
 
According to initial reports, the cause of the fire is not known yet, however efforts are on to douse the fire.
 
 
The concerned authorities are taking stock of the situation and other necessary services including medical aid are being looked into.
 
(More details awaited ... )
