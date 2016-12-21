Believe it or not! This is the cost of printing new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes
New Delhi: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) has released the information on how much it costs to print currency notes in India.

In answer to a Right to Information (RTI) query, BRBNMPL officials released the information stating that a newly issued note of Rs 500 costs around Rs 3.09 to print while Rs 3.54 are expended to print Rs 2000 note.

BRBNMPL, a subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), prints the currency that comes in nationwide circulation.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation on November 8, approximately 5 lakh crore in new currency has been injected into the circulation so far.

 

 

