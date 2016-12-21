RBI makes u-turn on Rs 5000-deposit order

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn provisions about questioning deposits above Rs 5,000 in old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in the fully KYC-compliant bank accounts.

After much criticism over the explanation condition by the government, the decision has now been rolled back, which means that people will now be able to deposit as much as money they want to.

Ever since the government decision took the decision to ban two high value currency notes, the RBI has been coming up with new decisions making to make this move more effective and changing rules wherever possible.

PM Modi on November 8 announced the banning of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes and replaced them with new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes in order to crackdown on black money, corruption and counterfeit currency.