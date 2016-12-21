Cabinet passes ordinance to amend the Payment of Wage Act—to pay via e-mode, cheque

New Delhi: In what can be termed as another step towards making India a cashless economy, the Cabinet on Wednesday passed an Ordinance for paying wages to government employees, daily wage labourers through e-mode or via cheque.

"An additional way of payment has been introduced through this ordinance. The old system of cash would also remain," the official said.

The decision has been taken after a Cabinet meeting was held earlier this morning to decide on passing ordinances for cashless wages and other issues after the Parliament's winter session was washed out.

The government post its demonetisation move have been encouraging and initiating various steps to move country towards cashless economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 announced the banning of two big value currecncy notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and replaced them with new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes.

(With inputs from IANS ... )