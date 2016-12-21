Cabinet approves enterprise development cadre

New Delhi: The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of Indian Enterprise Development Services (IEDS) cadre in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, an official statement said.

The formation of the new service in the Office of Development Commissioner of the MSME Ministry would enhance its capacity and efficiency, the statement, issued after a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said.

"The creation of the new cadre and change in structure will not only strengthen the organisation but will also help to achieve the vision of Startup India, Stand-up India and Make in India," the statement said, adding this would help in achieving growth in the MSME sector through a focussed and dedicated cadre of technical officers.