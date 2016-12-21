Vishal Dadlani mocks RBI, government on deposit norms of old notes

Mumbai: Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is known for voicing his opinions without mincing words on social media, mocked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for withdrawing the one-time deposit norm on Wednesday, calling it 'rubber-band governance'.

RBI in a sharp U-turn on Wednesday withdrew the circular for KYC-compliant accounts that barred people from depositing demonetised notes more than once till December 30. Deposits above Rs 5,000 in old currency were also to be scrutinised by bank officials.

Retweeting reports on the move by RBI, Dadlani posted: "Simon, go back! No, no, come back! Wait... just kidding, go back! No, no, come back, but only on Thursday, and on one leg. Tweet like RBI."

"Simon, go back! No, no, come back! Wait..just kidding, go back! No, no, come back, but only on Thurs, & on one leg." #TweetLikeRBI https://t.co/xGcQMMFs9G — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 21, 2016

"Rubber-band governance? Make up your minds, please! Or hire some professionals to run things, and just make speeches everywhere," he added.

The composer, who was earlier happy with the demonetisation move in the country, also apologised to the Twitterati for supporting it initially.

When one of his followers questioned him for supporting demonetisation on the day of inception, he tweeted back saying: "My mistake. Sorry. Thought it was brave and smart. Didn't expect it to be so ham-handed, ill-planned, both brainless and heartless!"