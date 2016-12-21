CBI seeks more time to question former Air Chief SP Tyagi in the AgustaWestland scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday asked for more time for the further questioning of retired former Air Chief SP Tyagi in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

While hearing on the plea seeking bail for SP Tyagi was underway in Patiala House Court, his Counsel said, "All evidences asked by ED or CBI has been provided. Details of properties, bank accounts and foreign trips were handed over." Tyagi’s defence also maintained that he needed to be away on medical grounds. AgustaWestland case: CBI arrests former Air Chief SP Tyagi, 2 others ) (Also Read: Earlier on December 17, a Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of SP Tyagi and all the other accused in the AgustaWestland scam till 30 December.

Following the ruling passed on 17 December, Gautam Khaitan and the main accused SP Tyagi filed for a bail plea before the Patiala High Court.

Earlier, the CBI had moved court seeking 10-day custody for SP Tyagi, his cousin Julie Tyagi.

In the previous hearing, the probe agency said the accused was required to be confronted with incriminating evidence that has emerged during investigation.

In February 2005, senior officials of the Italy-based Finmeccanica and Britain-based AgustaWestland, which is a subsidiary of the former, met Tyagi and discussed issue related to the service ceiling of the VVIP helicopters, CBI said.

Countering the CBI's submission, Tyagi's defense counsel opposed the plea and said the meeting was not illegal as they met at an event in February 2005.