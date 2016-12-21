President to leave for his annual southern retreat

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee is slated to travel to Secunderabad in Telangana for his annual southern sojourn, from December 22 to 31, his office said on Wednesday.

He will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam (President's House), an official retreat for the President, and will conduct his business from there.

During his stay, Mukherjee will visit a number of southern cities and grace convocations, inaugurations and other events.

On December 23, he will grace the sixth convocation of MDS and 11th Convocation of BDS courses at the Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad.

On the same day, he will address the 100th year celebrations of the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Hyderabad.

On December 24 and 25, he will inaugurate Mahila Dakshata Samiti and Bansilal Malani College of Nursing in Hyderabad and the Annual Conference of the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan in Bengaluru, respectively.

The President will address the sixth convocation of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University also in Hyderabad on December 26.

On December 29, he will inaugurate the 77th Session of the Indian History Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, before leaving for Mysuru for the inauguration of the 17th National Jamboree of Bharat Scout and Guides on the same day.

Sri Shankara National Centre for Cancer Prevention and Research and the Adamya Chetana Seva Utsav-2017 will also be inaugurated by the President in Bengaluru on December 30.

An ‘At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for senior dignitaries of the state, ministers, officials, journalists will be hosted by Mukherjee on December 30.