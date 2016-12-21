1984 Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, the prime accused in the 1984 Sikh riots case, was granted anticipatory bail by the Dwarka Court on Wednesday. Additional Sessions Judge Vikash Dhull allowed his anticipatory bail plea.

The court granted bail to Sajjan Kumar on condition that he'll cooperate with investigation agencies and won't leave the nation without permission.

The court also asked him to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Sajjan Kumar with Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash is facing trial in connection with killings of Sikhs in Sultanpuri in north Delhi during the anti-Sikh riots that erupted in the wake of the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh security guards.

The court has framed various charges, including those of murder and rioting, against the three accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed two charge sheets against Sajjan Kumar and others in January 2010 in cases registered in 2005, on the recommendation of Justice GT Nanavati Commission that probed the sequence of events leading to riots.

(With IANS inputs)