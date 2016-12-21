Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi prays at temple in Gujarat

Unjha (Gujarat): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday prayed at a temple dedicated to the deity of the Patel community ahead of a public rally in Mehsana district in Gujarat.

The Congress said Gandhi reached Mehsana, the home district of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, from Ahmedabad, Gandhi went to Unjha town where he offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Umiya.

Congress sources said the party aims to woo the Patidar (Patel) community which has been agitating for reservation in educational institutions and government jobs.

The Patels have been the traditional vote bank of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat but turned against it during the crucial elections to local self-government bodies.