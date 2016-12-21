Uttarakhand signs pact with DMRC for Haridwar-Rishikesh-Dehradun metro service

New Delhi: The Government of Uttarakhand and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday signed a pact for the introduction of metro rail in the state.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for preparing the detailed project report for the metro project was signed between the state Urban Housing Development Authority and DMRC in the presence of the state Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

An initial amount of Rs 2.10 crores has been sanctioned by the Uttarakhand government to the DMRC which will submit an initial report after a month and submit the DPR after 5 months.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister acknowledged the usefulness of the entire project and said that this will enable a hassle free travel for the public.