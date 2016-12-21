Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi in Mehsana rally, alleges he received Rs 40 cr in kickbacks as Gujarat CM

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting held in Gujarat’s Mehsana for the upcoming assembly elections.

Citing public woes over cash crunch since the implementation of demonetisation, Rahul said the government’s aim on the abrupt decision is uncertain. He said Modi is “targeting the poor and weaker section”.

“Earlier the PM said demonetisation is a drive to curb black money. Then he said it is an action against terrorism. Later, he said it is a move against fake currency and now he is saying it is a step to promote cashless economy in the country,” said Rahul in his address to public.

The Gandhi scion also questioned the new guidelines on money transactions in banks.

“If Rs 2,000 notes worked at ATMs then would your money be in banks? If there wasn't any withdrawal limit, would your money be in banks,” Rahul asked.

He said that PM Modi's aim is to keep the public money in banks for at least 6-7 months so that he can waive off rich people's loans.

Rahul also demanded an independent enquiry relating with Sahara fraud case.

“Income Tax Department raided Sahara Company on 22 Nov, 2014. The records are with the department for last 2 and half years yet no action has been taken. An independent enquiry must be initiated,” claimed Rahul.

Campaigning in Modi’s home turf, Rahul said “He (Modi) took kickbacks as Gujarat Chief Minister”.

He alleged that Modi got Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from a corporate house when he was CM.

"You didn't allow me to speak in Parliament. You were not ready to stand in front of us in Parliament. Don't know what was the reason," Gandhi told a rally in Mehsana.

"He got the kickbacks in nine instalments over a period of six months. On November 22, 2014, there was a raid on Sahara company. The Income Tax Department raided them and seized their records," he said.

Gandhi said there were entries which showed that on October 30, 2013 Rs 2.50 crore was given to Modi, on November 12 Rs 5 crore was given to Modi, on November 27 Rs 2.5 crore was given to Modi and on November 29 Rs 5 crore was given to him.

"These are all in records of the Income Tax department," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said between December 6, 2013 and February 22, 2014, Rs 25 crore was given to Modi.

Mehsana was the epicentre of the Patel agitation of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) of Hardik Patel. Congress aims to woo the Patidar (Patel) community which has been agitating for reservation.