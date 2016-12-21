Congress owes a Mumbai Chai-wallah Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi: The party which has held the reins of power for most part of Independent India, it seems is now struggling to pay their daily dues to a neighbourhood chai-wallah in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The chai-wallah has now stopped supplying them their daily intake of beverage.

Inder Joshi, who runs a small stall behind the headquarters of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee at Azad Maidan, is the most preferred chai-walla among the party workers and various party functionaries. He claims that the party has an outstanding due of Rs 2 lakh.

“My family has been running the shop here for decades. They (the Congress) have not paid us since a long time and we have now stopped providing them tea on udhari,” he said. “However, I know they will eventually pay us. They always do.”

MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam accepted that the party has not paid the chai-wallah since the last 4 months and has an outstanding bill of 2 lakh. He also said that the accumulation of such a huge amount was due to the negligence of one of their party functionaries.

There is a tea machine in the MRCC office, but most party members don't like the beverage it dispenses. “I am a great fan of tea and we used to get tea from outside. But people have started drinking a lot of tea,” Nirupam said.

Earlier there was a report that the party is in serious short of funds and it intends to run a low-cost campaign for the next year’s BMC elections.

So instead of blanketing roadsides, airwaves and newspapers with ads or hiring a private agency to craft clever poll messages, the Congress decided to rely on old-school methods such as organising mohalla gatherings, taking out padyatras, staging protests and distributing pamphlets.