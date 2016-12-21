BJP rebuts allegations by Rahul Gandhi; says PM Modi pure like Ganga

New Delhi: Slamming Rahul Gandhi for his allegations that Prime Minister Modi was involved in a high level corruption, the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress vice-president is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat and hence he is levelling baseless allegations in his sadness.

“Rahul Gandhi is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat; Public doesn't think Congress is able enough to run municipalities,” Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Union Minister compared Modi with the sacred Ganga and said that PM is pure and all the allegations levelled against him are baseless.

“Humare Ganga ke saaman PM ke uppar bebuniyad aarop laga rahein hain? Ye saare aarop kheejh mei laga rahe hain,’’ Prasad said.

Upping his ante on the Congress leader, Prasad said, "Congress' history stinks with Corruption; the saga of Cong govt is to promote looters of public money & to protect them.

"The baseless allegations are being levelled to divert the attention of public from the alleged involvement of Congressmen in the AgustaWestland case,’’ he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had targeted PM Modi during his rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana.

The Gandhi scion also questioned the new guidelines on money transactions in banks.

Rahul also demanded an independent enquiry relating with Sahara fraud case.