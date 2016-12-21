IAS officer, 15 others booked in Bihar SC/ST scholarship scam
Patna: An IAS officer, along with 15 other officials, was booked on Wednesday for alleged irregularities in disbursement of post-matric scholarship among SC/ST students pursuing technical education outside Bihar.

"An FIR has been lodged against IAS officer SM Raju and 15 others in the vigilance police station," Ravinder Kumar, Director General of Vigilance Investigation Bureau, Bihar, said.

"The bureau has found evidence against Raju for wrongly distributing SC/ST scholarships worth crores of rupees among students when he was Secretary of the Welfare Department in 2013-14," an official said.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau launched its probe into the scam in March this year after the opposition BJP raised the issue in state assembly.

