Tarun Gogoi seeks Rajnath's intervention over NSG security cover withdrawal

Guwahati: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has sought Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention in the matter of withdrawal of his National Security Guard (NSG) cover which he had been enjoying since 2007.

The former Assam Chief Minister sent a letter to Singh and said that the Centre has suo moto decided to withdraw the NSG security cover from him without taking any feedback from the intelligence department of the state government.

Gogoi said that after coming to power in Assam in 2001, his government brought the law and order situation under control.

"You are aware that Assam is much peaceful now than it was earlier. However, jihadi activities have been on the rise. Recent incidents indicate that the situation appears to be deteriorating," Gogoi said in his letter.

Also Read: DoNER announces Rs 207 crore for protection of Assam’s Majuli island

"My grievance is that no other political leaders of my stature in the country, who have been provided Central Armed Police Forces (NSG) cover, were suddenly relieved of it just seven months after demitting office. Even in my state, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is still having CAPF (NSG) cover though he demitted office 15 years back," Gogoi said in his letter sent to the Union Home Minister.

"I do feel that the decision of withdrawal of CAPF (NSG) cover has not been taken on merit but on political reasons, which is discriminatory. Besides, I am told that the Centre decided the matter suo moto without any feedback from the intelligence department of the state government. I am not asking for any favour but wish to bring to your kind notice to see whether justice has been done or not," said Gogoi.