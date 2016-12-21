Modi, BJP should be investigated: Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party of "looting" common man's money, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded they be investigated.

"Today, they have snatched away your money, tomorrow they will take away your jewellery and later on, they will grab your land. A 'lootera' party has entered India which is looting away the rights of the people," Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Kolaghat in East Midnapore.

" is a big, big scam. We want investigation against you, your government and your party also. The people should know what is the deal behind demonetisation. The cat is out of the bag," she said, alluding to Modi.

Banerjee's demands come in the wake of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's allegations that Modi got Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from a corporate house when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. The BJP denied the charge.

Banerjee said: "You have stolen (from the people). I will say it again and again... a thousand times."

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged the BJP has maximum amount of money from unknown sources and asked why no action was being taken against them.