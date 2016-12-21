Recruitment scam: ACB files chargesheet against Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against DCW chief Swati Maliwal in an alleged case of irregularities in the appointments to the women's rights panel.

Maliwal, however, denied the charges and said the action was taken to put pressure on her not to investigate cases against leaders of a political party.

ACB Chief Mukesh Kumar Meena told reporters that chargesheet was filed against Maliwal as she had made illegal appointments favouring Aam Aadmi Party workers.

He also said that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has violated several rules and Maliwal was charged with a major violation.

"Whoever has done wrong in it will also be booked, we have only chargesheeted Swati Maliwal for gross violation of rules," the ACB Chief said.

Responding to chargesheet against her, Maliwal said it was a deliberate effort to scare the commission not to pursue action against running of brothels at G.B. Road.

She had earlier said that brothels at G.B. road were being run under the patronage of some strong political leaders including a Union Minister.

Maliwal added that the DCW had also received cases, including a rape case, against three members of a big political party.

"Immense pressure is being created to make us dismiss those cases," Maliwal told media.

Questioning the action against the DCW Chief, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: "3 FIRs against Sheila Dikshit n 1 against Mukesh Ambani pending in ACB for more than 2 yrs. No action? (sic)"

The ACB action came in the wake of the complaint filed by Maliwal's predecessor Barkha Singh Shukla of the Congress.

Shukla, in her complaint, alleged that AAP workers were appointed in the DCW to fetch them financial gains. Altogether 85 appointments are under investigation by the ACB.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.