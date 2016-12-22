Liquor outlet manager from Mehrauli dies after brutal attack on road

New Delhi: A government-run liquor outlet employee was stopped and attacked by three to four unidentified persons when he was on his way home, and succumbed to his injuries in hospital early on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Brij Bhushan Prasad, 43, an assistant manager of a Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) liquor outlet.

Police was informed of the crime by some locals at about 10.50 pm on Tuesday night. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, police said.

According to a police officer, Prasad, a resident of Rajpur Khurd Extension in Mehrauli, had reached Mehrauli, when three or four people stopped his car.

As Prasad stepped out, all of them attacked him from behind with hammers and knives and continued till he collapsed on the road. The assailants then fled.

"Prasad was rushed to nearby Fortis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery on Wednesday morning," the officer said.

A bullet was also found lodged in his body. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons and police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused, he added.