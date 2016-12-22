Uber cab driver in Delhi held for molestation

New Delhi: An Uber cab driver has been arrested for molesting a woman passenger, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rajiv, 36, has been arrested from his residence following the woman's complaint.

Police said the 32-year-old woman who works in the ground staff at the IGI airport had hired a cab for going to her residence in Palam area after finishing work.

"Rajiv, instead taking the route from Aerocity, took the cab towards Mahipalpur area," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Kumar.

When the woman objected, Rajiv said he had to give a lift to some other passenger who also booked the cab. As she told him that she had not booked the cab on a sharing basis, he did not listen but continued driving in the other direction.

As they came to a T-point, the woman asked him to stop the car. As she tried to get out, he caught hold of her hand and tried to pull her in.

The victim informed the police control room and police reached the spot and registered a case against the cab driver, said the officer.