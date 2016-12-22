Thane police seize 9 kg radioactive depleted uranium

Thane (Maharashtra): In a major haul, the Thane Police have seized almost 9 kg of radioactive depleted uranium, a top official said here on Wednesday.

"We have confirmed that the substance seized is depleted uranium. It is radioactive and extremely dangerous... DU is used in weapons and armaments all over the world," Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh told IANS of the unexpected haul.

Following a tip-off, Anti-Chain Snatching Squad Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Doiphode and his team recently laid a trap at a location on the desolate Ghodbunder Road connecting Mumbai and Thane.

As expected, two persons arrived there near a hotel on motorcycles carrying dark blue pouches, a box and other material -- both were detained.

The police recovered 8.9 kg of some uranium-type substance and also laboratory test report indicating it was uranium.

According to initial investigations, it was brought from abroad and was intended for sale to some unknown parties here.

The two lab reports of different samples recovered along with the seizure said the substance was depleted uranium, one having 87.70 per cent uranium and other 79.50 per cent uranium content.

"Since this is a banned item and not something available in the open market, we are not able to determine its exact value," Doiphode told media persons.

However, some independent media reports claimed its value to be around Rs 3 crore per kg.

Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Thombre said they are filing a case under the Atomic Energy Act and sending samples of the substance for additional reports after which further action would be taken.

The police have arrested the two persons and further investigation is on.